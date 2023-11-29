LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
When it comes to the life of Tyler Perry, you may think you know but you really have no idea. Maxine’s Baby unveiled aspects never before revealed. It pays tribute to his late mother, Maxine, after whom the documentary is titled. The documentary also sheds light on his strained relationship with his late father, rise to fame and 10-year-old son.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Watch our full interview below and check out Maxine’s Baby on Amazon Prime!
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Directors Gelila Bekele & Armani Ortiz Talk Making “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story” was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Charlamagne Tha God Says Drake Had An “On Sight” Order On His Head
-
Cassie Settles Rape/Abuse Lawsuit With Sean "Diddy" Combs
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
Cassie Accuses Sean Combs of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Social Media Reacts To Drake’s New Face Tattoo, Translates To “Poor” & “Misfortune” In Arabic
-
Rep. George Santos Not Going For Second Term After Getting Caught Spending Campaign Funds For OnlyFans and Sephora, Social Media Reacts