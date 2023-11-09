Rod Brind’Amour Joins Wes & Walker

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Hurricanes entered the 2023-24 as the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, something they haven’t done since 2006. For many Charlotte sports fans, all of their hopes and dreams are tied directly to the success of the Hurricanes, after abysmal starts to the season for both the Panthers and the Hornets.

With the NHL season roughly a month old, Carolina finds themselves second in the Metropolitan division, a single point behind their rival, the New York Rangers. The team has overcome a slow start defensively, as they have won six of their last 10 games. PNC Arena is regarded as the loudest venue in the sport, and that has played a role in Carolina starting the season off 4-0 at home.

Earlier today on the Wes & Walker Show on WFNZ, the guys were joined by the head coach of the Hurricanes, Rod Brind’Amour, as he talked about the team’s play to start the 2023-24 season, how they are handling the weight of being preseason Stanley Cup favorites & watching this fanbase grow rapidly over the years, and much more.

