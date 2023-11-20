Steve Smith Sr. Reacts To Another Panthers Loss

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Panthers struggles continued on Sunday as they fell to the Cowboys 33-10 and now are 1-9 with Thanksgiving around the corner. Steve Smith Sr. joined Kyle Bailey as he weighed in on the Panthers struggles lingering, and what is behind them.

Steve started the conversation by noting how he and Fox Color Analyst and former Panthers TE Greg Olsen view the Bryce Young situation in the same light as you can’t properly judge him due to all the struggles surrounding him on offense. He also noted that while the play on the O-Line is not solely based on this he thinks the players that make up this O-Line are not playing in the right scheme that suits their strengths which isn’t helping matters.

The conversation surrounding the Panthers also went into the idea of Bryce possibly sitting out the rest of the year and more.

