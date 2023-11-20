Listen Live
Panthers feed more than 1200 children at Bozeman Thanksgiving Bash

Published on November 20, 2023

Carolina Panthers v Washington Commander

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The Carolina Panthers resurrected a charitable event not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday night in southwest Charlotte.

The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation partnered with the foundation chartered by Panthers center Bradley Bozeman & his wife Nikki to host the Bozeman Thanksgiving Bash. The event takes the place of Cam Newton’s event which centered around feeding children from low-income families around the Thanksgiving holiday.

In addition to Panthers players who volunteered to serve meals to the children, David & Nicole Tepper got in on the act as well.

The event served more than 1200 children who are a part of the Second Harvest Food Bank’s Kids Café program, which services five counties across Metrolina. The families not only received meals on site, but also food to take home for their own Thanksgiving meals, donated by Harris Teeter.

Panthers feed more than 1200 children at Bozeman Thanksgiving Bash  was originally published on wfnz.com

