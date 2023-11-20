Panthers feed more than 1200 children at Bozeman Thanksgiving Bash

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Panthers resurrected a charitable event not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday night in southwest Charlotte.

The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation partnered with the foundation chartered by Panthers center Bradley Bozeman & his wife Nikki to host the Bozeman Thanksgiving Bash. The event takes the place of Cam Newton’s event which centered around feeding children from low-income families around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bradley & Nikki Bozeman on why they took the baton for this event that used to be run by Cam Newton… pic.twitter.com/RTW71NJcLO — Will Palaszczuk (@WilliePStyle) November 20, 2023

In addition to Panthers players who volunteered to serve meals to the children, David & Nicole Tepper got in on the act as well.

The Teppers & Bryce serving food at the Bozeman Thanksgiving Bash. @Panthers pic.twitter.com/0qFiIqt9bl — Will Palaszczuk (@WilliePStyle) November 20, 2023

The event served more than 1200 children who are a part of the Second Harvest Food Bank’s Kids Café program, which services five counties across Metrolina. The families not only received meals on site, but also food to take home for their own Thanksgiving meals, donated by Harris Teeter.

Nicole Tepper says they served more than 1200 kids tonight across five different counties across the Carolinas. She said it bothered her that they hadn’t had an event like this since the CamJam, but is happy it has resurrected. @Panthers pic.twitter.com/O5eF0YXmTg — Will Palaszczuk (@WilliePStyle) November 21, 2023

