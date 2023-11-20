K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Panthers lost their sixth straight game on Sunday at the hand of the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Bryce Young had another rough performance, throwing for the fewest amount of yards (123) that he has so far this season. A big part of that was the pressure that he was under the entire day. The Cowboys sacked Young seven teams and registered 27 total pressures on the rookie quarterback in what was another embarrassing day for the Panthers offensive line.

One of the more confusing elements of the game was head coach Frank Reich’s decision to keep sending Young out on the field late in the game with the game already decided. Earlier today, Jim Szoke, one of the voices of the Panthers, joined the Mac & Bone Show and said that he would have understood a move to put him on the bench after the result was wasn’t in doubt. “At that point it’s just to give him a break, honestly, even if it is just a mental break. It’s got to be wearing on him.” On top of that, Szoke said it is also important for Andy Dalton to get reps in case something was to happen to Young.

To hear those comments in full and more from Szoke, make sure to listen to the full interview below. Make sure you subscribe to the Mac & Bone podcast feed wherever you listen to your podcasts so you can listen to the show any time you want.

Reich’s Decision to Keep Young in Sunday’s Game a Confusing One was originally published on wfnz.com