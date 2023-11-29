LaKeith Stanfield Is The Fugazi Messiah In New ‘The Book Of Clarence’ Trailer

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

With Donald Glover’s Atlanta officially off the air (damn it!), fans of LaKeith Stanfield have been missing his comedic antics as he’s since been taking on more serious roles since he blew up when the series debuted back in 2016.

Luckily for us, the man is once again returning to his funnier side as he will be turning the biblical era on its head in Jeymes Samuel’s upcoming comedy film, The Book of Clarence. Set in the time of Jesus Christ, The Book of Clarence stars Stanfield as the titular character who witnesses the rise of the son of God in Nazareth and decides he needs to get in on that miraculous action and make some bank to help his family. But instead of becoming a disciple of Christ, Clarence goes about copying his style and “performing” miracles of his own with the help of his trusty “followers.”

Unfortunately for him, Clarence learns that the Roman Empire isn’t too keen on messiahs giving the oppressed people any sort of hope. In order to save his own hide, Clarence must give up Jesus Christ to the Roman authorities. For his betrayal, he would be rewarded handsomely. This is Judas and The Black Messiah all over again!

How far will Clarence take his fraudulent ways? We don’t know, but we do know that Atlanta‘s Darius Epps wouldn’t give up anybody.

Check out the trailer for The Book of Clarence below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it hits theaters Jan. 12, 2024.

