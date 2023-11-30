Tweet calls into the station to talk to Mina Saywhat about her concert with Lil Mo’ and Monica and today’s state of RNB music!
Watch the full interview below!
Tweet Says Today’s RNB Music is ‘Microwavable’ was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Charlamagne Tha God Says Drake Had An “On Sight” Order On His Head
-
Cassie Settles Rape/Abuse Lawsuit With Sean "Diddy" Combs
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
Social Media Reacts To Drake’s New Face Tattoo, Translates To “Poor” & “Misfortune” In Arabic
-
GOTCHA! Snoop Dogg's Declaration Of "Giving Up Smoke" Is Just To Promote Smokeless Fire Pit Brand
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
X Reacts To Kid Cudi Confirming Cassie’s Claim That Diddy Blew Up His Car, Allegedly