Report: NFL Star and Desoto Native Von Miller Faces Dallas Domestic Violence Arrest, Sources Say

WFAA reports a potential arrest issued for star NFL linebacker Von Miller in connection with a domestic violence case in Dallas.
Miller allegedly assaulted his longtime partner at their Dallas home on Wednesday morning, according to sources. WFAA’s sources say a warrant has reportedly been issued for Miller’s arrest, and his attorney has been notified over the case.
Related: NFL's Von Miller Under Investigation For Catching Hammerhead Shark In Florida
The DeSoto native is currently a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, who are on a bye and not playing this week.
