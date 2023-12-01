L’s On Deck: New Colorway Of The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Expected To Drop In 2024

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this year it was rumored that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collaborations would be coming to an end after 2023, but now the sneaker community has gotten word that 2024 will be seeing another highly anticipated installment into the “Cactus Jack” x Air Jordan 1 collection.

According to Hypebeast a new and spiffy colorway for the highly popular Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 low is on the way and will feature a black and olive color scheme that will go beautifully with a pair of camouflage pants that New Yorkers are known to feature in their weekly fashion ensemble. Travis himself previewed this particular pair of sneaker months ago, but many assumed it was one of his many “Friends and Family” pairs that have never seen the light of day (we need those purple Air Jordan 4’s, Trav!!!).

Per Hypebeast:

An initial preview of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Olive” has appeared, pointing to next year as a possible release period. Similarities can be drawn to the duo’s initial “Mocha” pair that stirred up the sneaker scene back in 2019. This time, the mocha brown has been swapped out for an olive finish that combines with a black base, a white lateral reverse Swoosh and an off-white midsole. Red branding elements are scattered throughout while the medial favors an olive Swoosh to complete the look.

At the time of writing, information surrounding the release of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Olive” is very limited. However, reputable sneaker insider zSneakerHeadz has shared that the pair is currently expected to release during the fall of 2024. Stay tuned for updates as we expect it to be made available via Nike SNKRS and select retailers at some point next year.

Needless to say demand for these will be through the roof, but like the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 releases before these expect stock to be extremely limited with anywhere from 100,000 – 250,000 pairs being made available. With millions of sneakerheads foaming at the mouth for these, those kind of numbers really are just another a drop in the bucket.

Check out pics of the next “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1 lows below and let us know if you’ll be trying in vain to snatch a pair when they drop sometime next year.

L’s On Deck: New Colorway Of The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Expected To Drop In 2024 was originally published on hiphopwired.com