Kendrick Lamar Nabs Brooklyn Penthouse For Over $8M

Kendrick Lamar is coming to Brooklyn. This time, as a resident with a new pricey penthouse acquisition in one of the borough’s most attractive neighborhoods.

According to reports, Kendrick Lamar is making a home in Brooklyn in a dazzling new penthouse on the waterfront of the borough. The Grammy Award winner is the latest resident of the Pierhouse at Brooklyn Bridge Park, a luxury condominium development at 90 Furman Street just blocks from the iconic bridge. The unit was reportedly purchased through a limited liability company entitled Dogg Pound Buildings for $8.6 million, and the deal to close was agreed upon earlier this month. The artist also owns properties in his native California.

The new condo is one of 106 units in the Pierhouse, which was built in 2015 and spans two buildings. The pied-à-terre Kendrick Lamar has purchased has four bedrooms throughout its three levels. The space also has a private rooftop with clear views of Brooklyn Bridge Park and the East River as part of the unit’s 2,000 square feet of outdoor space. Designed by Marvel Architects, the complex also allows residents to enjoy the amenities of the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, which includes access to the elite Bamford Wellness Spa chain.

Kendrick Lamar’s acquisition marks the end of a months-long search by the “Money Trees” rapper. It was first reported that he was touring the highly popular Brooklyn Heights neighborhood in August by the New York Post, which stated that he checked out the Quay Towers nearby and the Olympia condominium complex in the Dumbo area. He’s now part of a dazzling list of celebrities who have decided to make Brooklyn home including Zendaya, Matt Damon, along with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, but he’s been a recurring fixture in the borough – he chose an intimate venue for a surprise pop-up show after his Barclays Center concert last year.

