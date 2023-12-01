K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A few months ago we got a sneak peak of Sofia Vergara as the infamous drug lord Griselda Blanco in Netflix’s upcoming series Griselda, and today we get our first full trailer for the highly-anticipated series.

Based on the real-life of the 70’s cocaine Queenpin who ruled the drug game with an iron fist, Griselda showcases the rise to power of the woman who knew she had to go the extra mile to get respect in a drug game dominated by men who felt women belonged in the kitchen. Through sheer violence and determination, Griselda Blanco not only got the attention and respect of her fellow drug moving peers, but also that of the U.S. Government who worked overtime to take down her empire.

Eventually known as “The Godmother” and “Black Widow,” Blanco ultimately became the Queen of the Hill as she was known to take no shorts and wasn’t scared to make an example of rivals, allies and even lovers (they called her the Black Widow for a reason). Filled with violence, bloodshed, and a lot of Spanish dialogue, the trailer for Griselda seems like the series is going to deliver on all levels.

Needless to say, we will be tuning in.

Check out the trailer for Griselda below and let us know if you’ll be tuning into Netflix when the series premiers on January 25 in the comment section.

La Madrina: Sofia Vergara Gets All The Blood On Her Hands In Netflix’s ‘Griselda’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com