Will Smith Confirms ‘I Am Legend 2’ With Michael B. Jordan: “We’re Really Close”

Sixeteen years after its release and Will Smith’s I Am Legend has become a cult classic film. The actor formerly known as The Fresh Prince recently confirmed that he is indeed working on a sequel with fellow Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan.

If you’re familiar with the film—SPOILERS AHEAD—then you should be aware that in the theatrical release Smith’s character, Robert Neville, doesn’t survive after years of holding it down after an apocalypse. However, the DVD release of the film included an alternate ending, Neville does live and make it out of a New York City overrun by Darkseekers aka zombies on steroids.

Over the weekend, while he was in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Smith offered details into how far along the new film is in production and development.

“I Am Legend 2! I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow,” said Smith on Saturday (Dec. 2) during a panel called In Conversation With Will Smith. “We’re really close. The script just came in… I’m probably giving up too much information…the script just came in.”

Smith explained how they’ll be going forward with the “mythology” of the alternate ending of the film.

Jordan and Smith battling Darkseekers? We’re already sold.

