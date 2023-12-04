Box Office Queen: ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ Dances Its Way To A $21 Million Domestic Box Office Debut

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé is closing out 2023 with a box office win thanks to her Renaissance concert film.

Spotted on Variety, Beyoncé can now add Queen of the Box Office to her still-growing list of accomplishments. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé won the weekend at US theaters with a $21 million debut, slightly ahead of expectations.

Beyhive members who put on their best Renaissance looks once again to head to theaters to watch Renaissance helped the Houston singer join the ranks of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” ($92.9 million), 2008’s “Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert” ($31.1 million), 2011’s “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” and 2009’s “Michael Jackson: This Is It” ($23.2 million).

Beyoncé’s $21 million domestic box office debut was a massive win for the movie theater industry that was already reeling following “flops” by Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Disney Animation’s Wish, and Ridley Scott’s latest epic Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military commander.

In a quote shared by Variety, the head of movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment, David A. Gross, said about the film’s performance, “This is an excellent domestic opening for a concert film. There are natural comparisons to Taylor Swift’s recent film, but these are very different artists and audiences.”

While Beyoncé can celebrate her film’s success in the US, that was not the case overseas. The concert film did not meet expectations, only bringing in $6.4 million in 94 territories and earning $27.4 million globally.

There is still time to improve on those numbers.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is being distributed by AMC Theatres, with the “Cuff It” singer taking 50% of box office earnings while the exhibitors pocket the rest of the earnings per Variety.

These numbers pale compared to Queen Bey’s $549 million worldwide she made from her world tour.

Still, her box office win is nothing to dismiss.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Box Office Queen: ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ Dances Its Way To A $21 Million Domestic Box Office Debut was originally published on hiphopwired.com