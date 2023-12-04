K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Meta Quest, the leading VR headset device on the market, has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to curating moments for music and entertainment fans in the sprawling Metaverse. The great minds at Meta Quest are rolling out a new Music Valley concert series, featuring the likes of Victoria Monét, Jorja Smith, and more.

Music Valley is an innovative VR concert series experience that lives in the Meta Horizon Worlds realm and features some of entertainment’s biggest names. The desert venue features a large main stage screen and a dance floor that will allow Meta Quest fans to let loose and even grab some objects while jamming in the Metaverse.

Things jumped off last month in the valley via iHeartRadio LIVE with The Kid LAROI and tonight, (December 4), the aforementioned Victoria Monét will grace the virtual stages at 8 PM ET. In January, Jorja Smith will lend her formidable talents to the Music Valley experience.

Along with those names, K-Pop stars BLACKPINK will be highlighted in BLACKPINK: VR Encore, which was filmed during the Born Pink World Tour finale show at the Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea with The Diamond Bros serving as producers.

Red Rocks Live will also deliver a VR experience with acts like Louis The Child rocking the major venue of Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado with other acts set to grace the stage in this developing partnership with Dorsey Pictures.

For all those who can’t make the shows when they air, Meta Quest is kindly hosting the concerts for one month after their air date. That means it’s time to sign up for the Music Valley experience and take in all the sights and sounds that extend far beyond concerts with mini-games, DJ sets and more to do inside the valley.

Learn more about Music Valley, including air dates and times, by clicking here.

Photo: Meta Quest

Meta Quest Rolls Out Music Valley Concert Series, Victoria Monét, Jorja Smith & More To Perform was originally published on hiphopwired.com