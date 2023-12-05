K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx had a health scare earlier this year that had fans and his peers alike wishing for his speedy recovery from the unknown illness. During a Critics Choice Association event ahead of the TV nominations, Foxx won an award and addressed his health journey during his acceptance speech.

As shared via the CCA’s X account, Jamie Foxx was among several people honored at the CCA event that honored Black, Latino, and AAPI performers and industry talent at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Monday (December 4). Foxx, 55, earned the Vanguard Award for his performance in Amazon Prime’s The Burial.

“You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk,” Foxx began in his speech after walking out to loud applause “I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough.”

At several points of the speech, Foxx was moved emotionally by the memory of the moment and the response from the crowd. Ultimately, the scare made Foxx more appreciative of the little things now.

Earlier this year, Foxx was on the set of the film Back In Action. He suffered a medical emergency that halted production of the film and kept him out of the limelight as he recovered while keeping details of his emergency and healing close to family and friends.

Salute to Jamie Foxx and it’s great to see you back. Check out the speech below.

—

Photo: Getty

Jamie Foxx Gives Emotional Speech At Critics Choice Association Event was originally published on hiphopwired.com