K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now Dave East has been one of the few rappers from New York that’s been consistent in repping the streets of the Big Apple and today he gets an assist in doing so from an OG/MVP of the Verzuz battleground.

For his visuals to “Weirdos,” East recruits the timeless talents of Jadakiss to join him out on the streets where the men floss their ice under the city lights while getting lifted off of the earth’s essence and big boy bottles.

From New York City to Boston, Millyz seems to have his hands full as he juggles two astonishingly thick women and in his clip to “Strangers” the shamrocked rapper tries to appease both women while maintaining his own sanity. Good problems, right?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz, DeeBaby, and more.

DAVE EAST FT. JADAKISS – “WEIRDOS”

MILLYZ – “STRANGERS”

SHORDIE SHORDIE & MURDA BEATZ – “DRINK”

DEEBABY – “CAN’T TELL ME”

RON THE BOMB – “REVENGE”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “NEVER STOPPING”

BRICK WOLFPACK – “THAT’S THE ONE”

DOA BEEZY – “LONG LIVE”

Dave East ft. Jadakiss “Weirdos,” Millyz “Strangers” & More | Daily Visuals 12.5.23 was originally published on hiphopwired.com