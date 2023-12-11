It’s Time to Have the Conversation About Sitting Bryce

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Each week, it feels like there is no way that it can possibly get any worse for the Panthers and yet it seems to even on off days that things seem to become even more depressing. Sunday may have been a new low for the team as they dropped to 1-12 with their lowest offensive output of the season in a 28-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The biggest concern is just how bad rookie quarterback Bryce Young looked in his twelfth start of the season. Young finished the game 13-36 for 137 yards with the majority of that production coming in the second half after an absolutely horrendous first half. The first 30 minutes saw Young complete just three passes and miss a few throws because of poor footwork, an issue that has become more noticeable as the season has gone along.

Don’t get it wrong, this is Young is far from the main reason this offense is struggling. The pass catchers continue to fail him with lack of separation and untimely drops, led by offseason acquisition DJ Chark, who was quick to criticize Young earlier this season despite his struggles. The offensive line, which has allowed the second-most pressures and the fourth-most sacks, has been an even bigger issue and it is frankly a miracle that he has been able to stay healthy.

The concern with Young, though, has to be about the toll this is taking on him mentally. We saw what happened to former No. 1 overall pick David Carr when he was pummeled repeatedly in his rookie season and that is something that the Panthers need to avoid at all cost. Sunday was really the first time that it really felt like the best thing for Young would be to sit him down for the remainder of the season and let him collect himself physically and mentally.

Earlier today, Jim Szoke, one of the longtime voices of the Panthers, joined the Mac & Bone Show in his weekly spot and tackled this idea. “I could see it either way. I wouldn’t say sit for four games, but it’s a lost season. Part of the learning could be watching Andy Dalton play, so I’m not opposed to that. I understand the development of Bryce Young and that he also could be your best chance to win a game, but if you think it’s a repetition of the same thing and maybe it’s getting to be where it’s a negative under the duress he’s under, then I would have no issue saying take a game.”

To hear Szoke’s full comments from today, listen below and be sure to catch up on all the latest from the show by subscribing to the Mac & Bone Show podcasts wherever you get your podcasts.

It’s Time to Have the Conversation About Sitting Bryce was originally published on wfnz.com