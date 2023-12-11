Steve Smith Looks At The Continued Struggles For The Panthers

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Panthers dreadful season continued as they fell to the Saints in the Superdome 28-6 now falling to 1-12 on the season. Steve Smith Sr. joined Kyle Bailey on WFNZ to break down some of the continued struggles for the Black and Blue.

One of the main questions that Steve addressed with Kyle was whether or not the Panthers need to bench Bryce Young to protect himself for the remainder of the year as he said it almost comes across as a punishment and there will still be teachable moments for Bryce in the final 4 weeks of the season that can help him moving forward.

Steve would also go on to look at the philosophical fix that might need to happen with the Panthers this offseason as well as what the mindset might be for the players in the locker room at this point in the season.

