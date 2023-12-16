Lori Harvey Serves Wintertime Chic In Aspen

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey’s style is unmatched – even in the coldest of weather!

Over the weekend, the style queen made a quick, 36 hour trip to Aspen where she stepped out in her very best winter fashion. The influencer turned heads in a nude fur, ankle-length coat from Khaite NY, retailing for $3,600. She paired the look with a chocolate catsuit and matching chocolate colored pointed toe pumps. She accessorized the ensemble with a matching Birkin bag which she carried in her hand.

The 26 year old beauty completed her chic look with gold cuff earrings and wore nude shades. As for her hair, she styled her cheek length locs in a sleek bun.

Harvey took to Instagram to share a photo dump of her cozy look as she enjoyed a cocktail, time outdoors, and of course time with her girls. “36 hours in Aspen ”, she simply captioned the post. Check it out below.

If you were wondering how Harvey keeps her style so fresh, she’s finally revealing her secrets to the world. Recently, the PrettyLittleThing collaborator made an appearance at the Baby2Baby Gala and chatted with PEOPLE about her style evolution and her body confidence, sharing her secrets to success. “I think just as I’ve grown older, I’ve gotten more comfortable in my skin,” she explained. “Just more confident in who I am. So now I just embrace it. Embrace it all. Take it all in and really owning it.”

She continued by explaining how she’s recognized her growth as she’s grown, telling the online publication that she looks back and “doesn’t even remember that person” but embraces it because she “loves the growth.”

And it looks like her growth in style and confidence has become more recognizable to us all. No matter if it’s a red carpet appearance or a simple IG post, Lori Harvey is definitely one of our favorite style muses – and we can’t wait to see what she wears next!

