Travis Scott’s Custom Pair Of Air Jordan 1’s Set To Hit The Auction Block

Travis Scott’s Air Jordan collaborations tend to fetch a pretty penny on the resale market as is, but imagine what a pair of custom made “Cactus Jack” Air Jordans made for the man could go for on the secondary market.

According to TMZ the price is roughly around $10,000 as the pair of Air Jordan 1’s that Travis Scott gifted a fan at a Rolling Loud performance in Germany this past summer is set to hit the auction block. The “game-worn” sneakers that Travis blessed a man with are the “Olive” colorway version of the Air Jordan 1 Lows that released earlier this year except that this particular pair bares the “Utopia” logo for Travis’ last album. Indeed, a one-of-a-kind pair.

TMZ reports:

The kicks are up for sale through Goldin Auctions’ December Pop Culture Auction … and the bidding runs through Dec. 20 … so they could make for a cool Christmas gift. The auction house estimates that they could go for around $10k.

Auction owner, Ken Goldin, tells TMZ … “In an iconic moment in pop culture history, we’re excited to see these sneakers hit the auction block. As a sneakerhead myself, it’s great to offer a rare opportunity for other collectors to own a custom pair of Air Jordans.”

Don’t be surprised if Fat Joe or DJ Khaled end up purchasing this pair as they have an appetite for ultra-exclusive sneakers like these. Heck, even P.J. Tucker might get in on the action.

Would you buy this pair if you had the money? Would you rock ’em or stock ’em? Let us know in the comment section below.

