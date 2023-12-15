Killer Mike & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley “Run,” Fabolous “Benzgiving Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 12.15.23

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This past summer Killer Mike dropped his latest critically acclaimed LP in Michael and though he’s already released a visual for his Dave Chappelle and Young Thug assisted cut “RUN,” the man has decided to remix the standout cut with the help of Kingston, Jamaica’s favorite son.

Linking up with Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley for his visuals to the remix to “RUN,” Killer Mike heads down to Caribbean Island to kick it with Jr. Gong and hang with the locals to give them some of that Big Peach flavor.

Back in the states, Fabolous still balling like it’s the early 2000’s and in his new clip for “Benzgiving Freestyle” the Brooklyn rapper breaks bread with his family before hoping in his whip and linking up with Maino and Dave East.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Czarface, Maino and B.G., and more.

KILLER MIKE FT. DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY – “RUN”

FABOLOUS – “BENZGIVING FREESTYLE”

CZARFACE – “CZARCHIMEDES’ DEATH RAY”

MAINO & B.G. – “FOR MY CITY”

NEEK BUCKS – “SHOULDN’T SAY”

STARLITO & TAY KEITH – “1008”

ROME STREETZ – “PROCALL”

