K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Watch out Harry Potter for there is another secret society of wizards roaming around but unlike you and your British kin, these folks are American… and Black.

Focus Features released the first trailer for Kobi Libii-directed film The American Society of Magical Negroes starring Justice Smith and we must say, it looks like a helluva concept to bring to make into a movie. Centering around an everyday man named Aren (Smith) who tries to navigate his life around a white man’s world, he’s recruited to a secret society of Black magicians whose main purpose is to make white peoples lives easier and more comfortable in society. No, seriously.

As it is explained to him by one of his teachers (David Alan Grier) white people are the most “dangerous animal on the planet” whenever they feel “uncomfortable.” No lies detected there. In order to keep the Black community safe from white rage, the magicians do what they can to keep the white community feeling at peace in America.

Now that he’s in the loop, Aren is tasked to use his newfound magic to make a particular white man happier with his life in his workplace, but things go awry when said white man and Aren both develop feelings for the same woman. Having to choose between upholding his Magical Negro oath or finding love, Aren finds himself in quite the pickle as everything The American Society of Magical Negroes hinges on what he chooses to do. Keep the white man happy or make himself happy.

We can’t wait to find out. But many social media users are calling out the jig.

Check out the comedic trailer to The American Society of Magical Negroes below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it premiers in theaters on March 22, 2024.

Black Magicians Aim To Keep The White Man Happy ‘The American Society of Magical Negroes’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com