H-Town stand up. The beloved online series “Tiny Desk Concert” recently had Scarface come through. And not only did he run through a classic medley of solo, group and feature hits, he brought his guitar along for the ride.
RELATED: Watch The Isley Brothers’ ‘Tiny Desk (Home)’ Concert [VIDEO]
RELATED: Rick Ross Brings Miami To NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]
What a way to close out the year, as well as pay homage to one of rap’s greatest storytellers in 2023 – the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.
Check it out below.
Scarface’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ is One Of The Best Yet. Watch It Here. was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
From Raleigh To Gag City: Nicki Minaj Confirmed For Dreamville Festival 2024
-
Cardi B. Got The Smoke For Offset & Nicki Minaj; Social Media Reacts
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Takeoff's Mother Could Be Named Defendant In Sexual Assault Lawsuit In His Place
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61
-
Cardi B on Breakup with Offset: ‘I Been Single for a While’
-
FSU Football Mourns Loss of Assistant Coach Jada Brown
-
Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By The NBA, X Reacts