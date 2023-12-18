Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

Scarface’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ is One Of The Best Yet. Watch It Here.

FaceMob. Need we say more?

Published on December 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Scarface Tiny Desk

Source: Tiny Desk Concert / NPC

H-Town stand up. The beloved online series “Tiny Desk Concert” recently had Scarface come through. And not only did he run through a classic medley of solo, group and feature hits, he brought his guitar along for the ride.

RELATED: Watch The Isley Brothers’ ‘Tiny Desk (Home)’ Concert [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rick Ross Brings Miami To NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

What a way to close out the year, as well as pay homage to one of rap’s greatest storytellers in 2023 – the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.

Check it out below.

Scarface’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ is One Of The Best Yet. Watch It Here.  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close