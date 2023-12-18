Femcee Lady London Talks Slick and Backs It Up | EXCLUSIVE

In an era of women dominating the rap game, Lady London is one femcee to definitely keep an ear out for. The Los Angeles native is the epitome of talking slick and backing it up!

Her unintentional road to rap success is an interesting journey, having started out on Instagram. Although her very first freestyle on the app went viral (with nearly 2 million views), her lyrical experience dates back to her early days writing poetry and long-time affinity for witty language.

“I talk exactly how I rap…I knew I was going to dominate in that space…My friends say I talk in riddles…putting a rhyme scheme to it just made a way that I can get paid [from it]…”

She names the 8 pillars in which her career is based around: God, the black family, education, economic empowerment, the arts, health, fashion, and travel. Lady London explains her ultimate goal of eventually building a brand far beyond music.

Catch the full interview for more on Lady London’s upbringing, relationship status, musical inspirations, and more!

Stream Lady London’s single ‘Yea Yea’ with Dreezy’ from her first studio album S.O.U.L

