Underrated Roster Positions That Needs to be Addressed

When you’re 2-12, there are a lot of areas that need to be addressed to become not only a winning team, but a competitive team once again. Everybody knows that Carolina needs help along its offensive line, and in the wide receiver room, to get the most out of Bryce Young, as he looks to cement himself as the franchise QB he was drafted to be. On the Wes & Walker Show earlier today on WFNZ, they tried to identify what underrated part of the team needs to be addressed the most, and their answers may surprise you.

After they asked the initial question, they got a lot of feedback, saying that linebacker was the position that needs to be addressed this off-season, but neither of them went in that direction. Assuming that Brian Burns is back in Carolina for 2024, Wes believes that Carolina needs to find an adequate pass rusher opposite him, to get the most out of Burns, and elevate the defense to another level. Carolina let Hassan Reddick walk in free agency over two years ago, and has struggled since to find his replacement, and as early as this week, released Justin Houston, who was brought in over the summer.

As for Walker, he also focused on the defensive side of the football, going to secondary, to find another corner to put in that position room. Jaycee Horn has been elite when on the field, but injuries have derailed his first three seasons in the NFL. This year, Dante Jackson has progressed as the season has moved along, while Troy Hill has outperformed expectations given his age. The reason Walker looks at that room as a position of need is that there are questions with every single member of the room, and you’d like that to not be the case entering 2024.

It’s unknown who will be in charge of making these roster upgrades, as Scott Fitterer’s job status is in question as the season comes to an end. Regardless, whoever is tasked with making this roster competitive, will have his hands full from the moment he accepts the job.

Underrated Roster Positions That Needs to be Addressed was originally published on wfnz.com