Congratulations! Bresha Webb Is Having A Girl

Spoiler Alert: Bresha Webb and her husband, Nick Jones Jr., are having a girl! The adorable couple shared the news with friends and family at a gender reveal party over the weekend.

Bresha shared the news on Instagram with a series of posts and pictures. Her mommy glow is on 100 in each capture!

While posing at her gender reveal party this weekend, the “Run The World” star wears a tan ribbed turtleneck sweater dress with long faux locs. Her face is fresh with sculpted eyebrows, poppin’ lashes, and a light clear nude gloss.

Photos shared include Bresha, Nick, and her “bonus” daughter, McKenzie, running and playing with pink smoke cannons, a cake that read “Baby B,” and an adorable pink and white polka dot onesie with the words “Little Sister.”

One joint post with Bresha’s friend, Angel Laketa Moore, shows the moment Bresha learned the gender of her upcoming bundle of joy. Bresha, Nick, and McKenzie stand slowly, cutting their white “Baby B” cake together. Eventually, shades of pink are revealed in the middle of the confection.

After seeing the color and receiving confirmation from friends, Bresha jumps for joy. “I have a MINI-ME on the way!!! AHHHHH!!!” Bresha captioned her IG post.

Bresha shares she wanted a baby girl to give her bonus daughter, McKenzie, a sister.

Bresha previously told PEOPLE she wanted her gender reveal to be a wig party. The 39-year-old joked to the celebrity publication, “I want to celebrate, and because I’m really goofy and I love to have fun, and my friends do too, I want everyone to wear a wig of the color of whatever they think the baby’s gender is, blue or pink.”

In the same interview, Bresha first announced her pregnancy. The Baltimore native also shared her some of her fertility journey and her happiness with motherhood.

Happy at having a boy or a girl, Bresha shared at the time, “I would love a girl because I know that’s what my daughter would love. So I would love to have her have a sister, but I just want healthy and happy and a really great delivery.”

Congratulations to Bresha, Nick, and McKenzie!

