Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish Enters Not Guilty Plea In DUI Case

Haddish faces a similar charge in Georgia.

Published on December 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Tiffany Haddish and her legal ordeals have a new development after she entered a not guilty plea in her Los Angeles DUI case. The actor and comedian was arrested in Beverley Hills in November asleep at the wheel.

TMZ, which broke the initial report, shared new details of the DUI case faced by Tiffany Haddish. On Wednesday (December 20), Haddish, 44, entered the plea during her arraignment. Haddish entered the same plea during a DUI case in Georgia.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office brought charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% BAC.

The outlet adds that the Georgia DUI case was set to take place this month but has been postponed. Haddish is asking the courts to deny her blood test results as evidence and said that police conducted an unlawful search of her vehicle.

Haddish appeared in three films this year, Landscape with Invisible Hand, Haunted Mansion, and Back on the Strip.

Tiffany Haddish should be expected to face hearings on both matters in the coming months.

Photo: Getty

Tiffany Haddish Enters Not Guilty Plea In DUI Case  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close