K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z may know New York City like the back of his hand, but his wife, Beyoncé and their daughter, Blue Ivy probably don’t. So big daddy Hova decided to give them a tour of his hometown in the most tourist way possible.

According to TMZ, Jay and Bey rented out a Tea Around Town tour bus in New York on Wednesday (Dec. 20), and with their family and friends accompanying them on the trip, the group toured the Big Apple like first-time visitors because, well, why not? Might as well have fun when visiting the city that never sleeps.

Per TMZ:

The famous family also stopped by the Saks 5th Avenue holiday window display, cruised by Rockefeller Center to see the massive Christmas tree from all angles and even had time to make a stop at Bryant Park.

It’s pretty incredible to see Beyonce and Jay-Z on a freaking tour bus in his hometown … but hey, this must be their idea of an “Empire State of Mind.”

Of course, there were a lot of little kiddos on the bus too … so this may have been tailored to some out-of-town relatives visiting for the holidays.

Can’t say we’d ever see Jay-Z and Beyoncé getting a tour of New York like us common folk, but hey, we love it.

You have to wonder if Jay took the time to take his family to visit his old Brooklyn stomping grounds of Marcy Projects while they were at it. It would be cool for them to see the environment that shaped the man of the house into the icon that he is today. Could’ve shown them the corner that made him hood rich and everything. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think of Jay-Z and Beyoncé taking their family and friends on a bus tour of New York City? Let us know in the comments section below.

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Take The Family Around NYC On A Tour Bus was originally published on hiphopwired.com