Wiz Khalifa is one of the few rappers in the game that you can expect to drop a new music video every few weeks as if he was still hungry for a record deal and today he continues to remind everyone how insatiable his appetite for the rap game is.

Dropping off some new visuals for “Roscoes,” Wiz hopes on his private plane and travels all across the US and touches down in various cities where he’s welcomed by his fans with open arms at his shows where he rocks the crowd before moving on to the next stop. Surprised he didn’t end the video with some dinner at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. Smoking all that KK, y’all know he got the munchies. Just sayin.’

Keke Palmer meanwhile gets her boss on and in her new clip for “Assets” the actress/artist shows she can take everyday business attire to a whole new level.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ron Browz featuring Vado, Flo Milli, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “ROSCOES”

KEKE PALMER – “ASSETS”

RON BROWZ FT. VADO – “PRAISE ME”

FLO MILLI – “NEVER LOSE ME”

QUIN NFN – “BACK AT IT”

POPCAAN – “HEAVY”

DUKE DEUCE – “WASSUP”

NLE CHOPPA FT. @BIGXTHAPLUG – “PISTOL PACCIN”

Wiz Khalifa “Roscoes,” Keke Palmer “Assets” & More | Daily Visuals 12.21.23 was originally published on hiphopwired.com