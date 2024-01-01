How To Throw A Vision Board Party With Trusted Friends To Ring In 2024

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

What better way to welcome 2024 than with a vision board party?The end of the year wind down is prime time for rest, reflection, and goal setting for the new year. The holiday season usually brings lots of food, celebration, and feelings, but it’s also a good time to retreat, process 2023, and visualize what’s to come. Nothing screams happy new year like a vision board party with some of your trusted day ones. So here are a few tips to make your goodbye to 2023 soiree’ one to remember.

Spend time alone processing your year.

Yup, the best first step to having a bomb vision board party is to spend time by yourself. How do you know how you really feel about anything if your ears are cluttered with everyone else’s drama? Get still, silent, and protect the sanctity of your peace at all costs (even if that means you have to lock yourself in the bathroom for 45 minutes and turn your phone off, work with it). How seriously you take your alone time will determine the depth of your inner awareness. Journaling is a great place to start. You want to clear your mind of old debris, and taking pen to paper is the perfect way to dust up. Studies support the use of journaling to help alleviate symptoms of depression, encourage the transmutation of negative emotions, and reduce anxiety.

Make your invitation list.

Visualizing is the first step in making anything you desire in your mind a reality, so it’s important to be surrounded by people who genuinely want the best for you, too. So no, a vision board party is not the best place to invite a frenemy or that person who gives you bad vibes every time you have a win. You want to be surrounded by trusted, wise counsel. Folks who you truly believe want you vibing in your highest timeline because that’s the air they breathe, too. I’m talking about day ones only, and if you can’t come up with a few people you feel 100% comfortable with, it’s totally okay to do a vision board party by yourself! Being your own best friend is a superpower, so don’t be afraid to do the next steps solo if that feels safest and most aligned.

Get supplies for your vision board party.

Once you’ve nailed how many folks you want to come (even if it’s just you, doll), it’s time to head to the store and get some supplies. Of course, there are the basics, like loads and loads of magazines (more than you even think you need. I would say 5-10 magazines per attendee), scissors and glue (for each guest, the sharing gets annoying), poster board (I would go with medium 18X24) or small (11X17), and have both options available for each guest. The concert-size ones can get laborious, and you don’t want people adding stuff to fill up space. Every word/image should be intentional. You can also add other fun items like stickers, stationery, markers, or even paint.

Decorate the spot.

Make sure you carve out a spot in your house/outside for the fun that is peaceful and pleasant. Make a bomb “I’m manifesting my best life” playlist, and burn some incense if you’re feeling groovy, too. Basically, set a mood. Make it church-y, make it sexy, make it whatever matches the collective energy of the attendees. There is magic in visualizing a future together, and you can set it off by making the energy as high as your goals (add your favorite libations if that’s your jam, too. I recommend dark liquor for the ancestors).

Have each person share their board .

After everyone finishes decorating their board, have each attendee one-by-one come up and show everyone what they are manifesting in their new year. If someone wants to keep theirs private, respect that; no pressure. I recommend doing something ceremonial after each sharing. Whether it’s a collective prayer, a toast and a sip of wine, or a simple “and so it is,” launch that person into their new year with a trail of community intention behind them.

