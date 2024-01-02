Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Uncle Murda “Rap Up 2023” is Crazy

Published on January 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Jay-Z's Official Madison Square Garden Concert After Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Uncle Murda is back with his annual recap of the past year, New York native released his Rap Up 2023″ and didn’t hold back. Within the first 30 seconds of the six-minute track, Murda mentions Diddy’s legal situation and claims that Jamie Foxx’s health scare was caused by cocaine laced with fentanyl. Murda also drops bars about the Blueface vs. Soulja Boy debacle, the album Young Thug dropped from behind bars, Drake and Joe Budden’s disagreements about his For All The Dogs album, Sexyy Red’s sextape and so much more.

Check Out Video
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close