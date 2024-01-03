Ice Cube has been Marriage for 30 Years

O’Shea Jackson, better known to us as, Ice Cube.
Whether it be in music with hits like “Today Was A Good Day” or in movies like Are We There Yet?, Friday, Barbershop and Ride Along, Cube makes it a point to give his fans what they want. But with such a hectic schedule, it keeps him away from home and his wife, Kim Jackson.
“The first thing I thought I was, ‘Wow, she could be your woman,’” describe Cube. “The first time we met, she wasn’t feeling me, she was NOT having it. She did not dig me. I think she was in a relationship, so she wasn’t having it. But I ended up seeing her about six months later, and the next time, we had more time to get to know each other. She could feel my vibe and fell in love with your boy!”
In a society where the divorce rate of those in the entertainment industry reaches over 70 percent, it’s rare to find someone like Ice Cube and his wife going strong for over two decades. So what is his secret?
“It’s a true partnership. I respect my wife and she respects me. I still get the butterflies when I see her. Romance and sex don’t have to fade. I still want her to look at me and say ‘this is the man I still want to be with.’ So have to keep yourself up, your P’s and Q’s, and go for what you know.”
