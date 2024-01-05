Pet adoption fees slashed at Wake County Animal Center

The Wake County Animal Center is beginning 2024 with a pet adoption special.
Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12, adoption fees for pets 6 months and older will be $25 for dogs and name-your-price for cats.
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
T.I. and Tiny Harris Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton And Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson Are Engaged Again
-
EXCUSE ME?! College Chancellor Fired For X-Rated Side Hustle With Wife
-
Mystery Unveiled: Meet ‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton’s New Man Revealed On New Year’s
-
Another One: Kevin Hart Slaps YouTuber Tasha K With Lawsuit Accusing Her of Defamation & Extortion, X Users React
-
Asking For A Friend: “My Fiancé’s Religious Beliefs Are Ruining Christmas!”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023