Pet adoption fees slashed at Wake County Animal Center

Right now there are 69 dogs and two puppies at the shelter. Another 23 cats, two kittens and 22 dogs are in foster care, ready for adoptions.

The shelter at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of Interstate 440 and New Bern Avenue in Raleigh, is open for adoptions six days a week between noon and 6 p.m

The Wake County Animal Center just stopped allowing pet owners to surrender their animals — unless the animal was adopted from the shelter — due to overcrowding issues.

The shelter will still take in strays and lost pets.

A look on the WRAL Facebook page shows many viewers concerned about pets being abandoned now that pet drop-offs aren’t an option. With ongoing capacity challenges, a county commissioner said building a new animal center has been in the budget for years but finding a site that meets all the requirements is difficult.