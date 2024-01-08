K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After three disappointing seasons, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with Head Coach Arthur Smith. Late afternoon the Falcons came out with a statement regarding the firing of Smith, “The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed Arthur Smith as the team’s head coach following a meeting tonight in Atlanta with Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank, and the team’s CEO, Rich McKay”

During Arthur Smith’s short stint in ATL, the team was consistently underwhelming going 7-10 all three years. Before Coach Smith’s time with the Falcons, he has made a stop in Tennessee as the Titans Offensive coordinator. No official word has come down on who the Atlanta Falcons are going to replace Arthur Smith with but there have been rumors of various names such as Brian Flores, Raheem Morris, & Frank Smith.

More news to come as the head coaching frenzy begins for the dirty birds.

Bird Down: Atlanta Falcons Fire Head Coach, Arthur Smith was originally published on hotspotatl.com