Don Lemon Announces New Show That Will Be ‘Without Hall Monitors’

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he’s back with a new show.

“I’ve heard you… and today I am back bigger, bolder, freer!” Lemon, who was fired by CNN in April, shared Tuesday. “My new media company’s first project is The Don Lemon Show. It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening. And you’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free speech in the world. I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors. This is just the beginning so stay tuned.”

After 17 years at the network, CNN fired Lemon in April after reports of misogyny. He was pulled off the air in February 2023 after he said that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past “her prime.”

Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in 2022 and renamed it X, has been a proponent of free speech on the website, as long as it benefits him. After advertisers left the site because of a rise of hate speech and misinformation, Musk said that activists were trying to “destroy free speech in America.” X has become a breeding ground for conspiracy theories and misinformation with no oversight.

Lemon’s show will consist of 30-minute episodes three times per week, covering politics, culture, sports and entertainment, according to a post on X’s Business account.

Musk also welcomed Lemon on Tuesday with several posts.