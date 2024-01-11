K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles !

Over 50,000 fans cheered at the Lincoln Financial Field as R&B sensation, Suzann Christine opens the skies, singing the National Anthem for the New Years Eve Eagles game ! Suzann’s fans are raving about her impressive national anthem performance including Philly’s own legend Charlie Mack. Take a look at what Mr.Mack had to say about Suzann’s performance:

You did an awesome Job yesterday!!!! #TheNationalAthem is my water balloon effect I use, when folks tell me they can sing!!! It’ll show where all the holes are!!!!!! You had absolutely no HOLES in your VOCALS!!!!!!!!!!!! Who Dat?? #SUEDAT

Suzann’s NFL home team welcomed her as family ! The Dope Queen of RnB Philly was also rewarded with an exclusive Eagles jersey with the number 23′ on the back, and her hashtag SUDAT written above. SUDAT is an abbreviation for Spiritual. Unique. Divine. Artistic.Thankful !

Christine stepped out onto the field in style! Suzann was spotted sporting official Eagles gear including the “Eagles Cropped Puffer Midnight Green Full Zip” and the Eagles “Sonata” leggings.

Suzann is one of the top female R&B artist from Philadelphia to sing at a major league sports game outside of Jazmine Sullivan !

Suzann Christine creatively arranged her own version of the national anthem that shook the stands. Watch Suzann Christines Nationa Anthem Performance Now!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ix_wQs9swF4

Philly’s R&B Superstar: Suzann Christine Sings National Anthem For Eagles Game ! was originally published on rnbphilly.com