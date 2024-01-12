Kali Uchis and Don Toliver announced their latest collaboration. The singer posted a beautiful montage to announce that the couple are expecting their first child together. Read more and watch the visualizer inside.
Their new collab features their first baby. Kali Uchis announced she and Don Toliver are expecting their first child in a new visualizer for “Tu Corazón Es Mío/Diosa” from her upcoming album Orquídeas.
The musical pair shared the news on social media Thursday (Jan. 11). Toliver and Uchis began dating back in 2020 and have become frequent musical collaborators with one another, including Don’s “Drugs N hella Melodies” and Kali’s “Fantasy.”
The soon-to-be parents posted a sweet video that chronicled their baby’s journey in the womb and also featured special footage of them both as children. It’s such a beautiful gesture to celebrate their bundle of joy and their love for one another.
Kali captioned the video with a beautiful message to their newborn, “Starting our family don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”
The R&B singer is also set to drop her album Orquídeas tomorrow. It seems to be a great year for the R&B girlies with Halle Bailey and DDG sharing their son Halo with the world just a few days before.
Who’s excited for some more R&B babies? Comment your thoughts below.
Check out their post below:
Parents-To-Be: Kali Uchis & Don Toliver Announce Their Latest Collab In New Visualizer was originally published on globalgrind.com
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome A Baby Boy
-
T.I. and Tiny Harris Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault
-
Prepare for Bad Weather Tuesday, RDU!
-
Mystery Unveiled: Meet ‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton’s New Man Revealed On New Year’s
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett Receives An Honorary Oscar In An ‘Award-Winning’ Dolce & Gabbana Gown
-
Bulge Wars: Safaree Posts Workout Video Mocking Wiz Khalifa With Package On Display
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “B-tch” And “Fat Piece of Sh-t” Jason Whitlock In NSFW Rant, Social Media Explodes