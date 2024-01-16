Win Tickets To An Advance Screening Of Universal Pictures’ “Argylle” At Regal Brier Creek

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Enter to win tickets to an advanced screening of Universal Pictures’ new fantasy spy thriller, ARGYLLE, at Regal Brier Creek on January 30!

ABOUT THE MOVIE: Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aidan (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The film also stars Henry Cavill, Oscar winner (and NC native) Ariana DeBose, legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson, and many many more!

