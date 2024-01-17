Marlon Wayans To Star In Horror Film ‘GOAT

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Are you ready to see Marlon Wayans step into the Jordan Peele universe?

News recently broke that the actor will star in Jordan Peele’s next project, “GOAT.” According to reports, the psychological horror film centers around a rising young athlete who is tapped to train alongside a team’s retiring star, played by Marlon Wayans. The project will be created under Jordan Peele’s production company, Monkeypaw Productions, and directed by Justin Tipping.

Marlon Wayans spoke on his next body of work, writing in an Instagram post,

“And so the journey begins. Looking for to losing myself for a while. Let’s go! GOAT” “Manifesting… now be careful what you ask for. No excuses… shut up and do the work”

It may come as no surprise that many have shared their excitement to see Marlon in the horror movie. As you more than likely know, films tied to Jordan Peele and his production company tend to do very well at the box office. In 2017 the filmmaker released his critically acclaimed directorial debut “Get Out,” which reportedly grossed $255 million worldwide on a $4.5 million budget. More recently, Jordan Peele’s 2022 “Nope,” which stars Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, reportedly grossed $172 million worldwide.