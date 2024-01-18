Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch create ranch-flavored lip balm

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch are teaming up for a new line of lip balms featuring the flavors you’d find in a basket of chicken wings.

The flavors include: Hidden Valley Ranch, buffalo sauce, crunchy celery and fresh carrot.

The collaboration started as a joke a couple of years ago when fans went wild over an April Fools Day post on social media.

Burt’s Bees says the line is only available while supplies last.