Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch create ranch-flavored lip balm

Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch are teaming up for a new line of lip balms featuring the flavors you’d find in a basket of chicken wings.
The flavors include: Hidden Valley Ranch, buffalo sauce, crunchy celery and fresh carrot.
The collaboration started as a joke a couple of years ago when fans went wild over an April Fools Day post on social media.
Burt’s Bees says the line is only available while supplies last.
