President Joe Biden Ordered What from Cookout?!

After a day’s work Thursday in Raleigh, President Joe Biden stopped by a nearby Cook Out to order a milkshake.
The unannounced visit came after Biden’s speech at Abbotts Creek Community Center on Durant Road, where he touted his economic record. He also announced new investments to expand internet broadband access in North Carolina.
Biden’s motorcade then stopped at a Cook Out just north of Interstate 440, where he and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper got out of their vehicles and ordered at the burger joint’s walk-up window.
“The governor was bragging about your place. He said ‘you have the best shakes in North Carolina,’” Biden told Cook Out workers who were standing outside.
Biden’s order? A bacon cheeseburger, fries, and a “black and white” shake — vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup — that he referred to as “triple thick.” After walking away from the building, he returned to the Cook Out order window and asked for a spoon.
“You’ll need that,” Cooper told him, referring to the spoon.
Biden also paid for the food of customers who were waiting in line with him. That includes Cooper, who ordered an M&M shake.
-
Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome A Baby Boy
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
G Herbo Gets 3 Years Probation In Credit Card Fraud Scheme
-
Ex-Girlfriend Of Late Rapper Juice WRLD Hawks Vaulted Sex Tape
-
Blueface In Jail For Probation Violation & Won’t Be Released Until The Summer
-
Prepare for Bad Weather Tuesday, RDU!
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett Receives An Honorary Oscar In An ‘Award-Winning’ Dolce & Gabbana Gown
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “B-tch” And “Fat Piece of Sh-t” Jason Whitlock In NSFW Rant, Social Media Explodes