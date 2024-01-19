President Joe Biden Ordered What from Cookout?!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After a day’s work Thursday in Raleigh, President Joe Biden stopped by a nearby Cook Out to order a milkshake.

The unannounced visit came after Biden’s speech at Abbotts Creek Community Center on Durant Road, where he touted his economic record. He also announced new investments to expand internet broadband access in North Carolina.

Biden’s motorcade then stopped at a Cook Out just north of Interstate 440, where he and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper got out of their vehicles and ordered at the burger joint’s walk-up window.

“The governor was bragging about your place. He said ‘you have the best shakes in North Carolina,’” Biden told Cook Out workers who were standing outside.

Biden’s order? A bacon cheeseburger, fries, and a “black and white” shake — vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup — that he referred to as “triple thick.” After walking away from the building, he returned to the Cook Out order window and asked for a spoon.

“You’ll need that,” Cooper told him, referring to the spoon.

Biden also paid for the food of customers who were waiting in line with him. That includes Cooper, who ordered an M&M shake.