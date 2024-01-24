John McClain: Bobby Slowik Needs Second Year as OC

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Panthers are still searching for their next head coach, and the search heats up this week with multiple candidates set to interview for a second time. One of those guys happens to be Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, whose season ended after Houston’s loss to Baltimore in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Slowik’s name is a hot one, after the job he did with rookie QB CJ Stroud, who led the league in passing yards per game, along with touchdown-to-interception ratio, something a rookie has never done before.

By now you likely know Slowik’s interesting background, as he started out coaching on the defensive side of the football, before spending time at Pro Football Focus, before getting back into coaching, this time on the offensive side of the football. At 36, Slowik fits the mold of a young offensive mind, which is the hiring trend in the modern NFL. Factor in his time spent with the Shanahan family, and it’s hard to imagine that Slowik won’t succeed as a head coach one day.

There aren’t many people who’ve seen more NFL football than John McClain, who is in his 48th season covering the league, as he’s an institution in the football crazed state of Texas. McClain covers the Texans for Sports Radio 610 in Houston, and he joined the Wes & Walker Show earlier today on WFNZ, as McClain explained why he thinks Slowik needs to wait another season to be a head coach, what allowed him to enjoy success with Stroud, how he’d fit if paired with Bryce Young, and much more.

