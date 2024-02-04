Tonight, the 66th Grammy Awards will celebrate music’s biggest night as artists,composers, producers, and engineers are honored at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.
This year, three new categories were added, including Best African Music Performance,Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.
Grammy Award Winners
R&B singer Victoria Monet is up for nine nominations, and so far, she has snagged one for best engineered album. Killer Mike also took home Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album, and Best Rap Performance.
Representing for Afrobeats and Ampiano, our girl, Tyla, won Best African Performance for the hit song ‘Water’.
Coco Jones took home best R&B Performance for ‘ICU’
Stay tuned as we live tweet the best and worst looks and more!
This article will be updated as more winners are announced.
The post Watch The 66th Grammy Awards Live appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Watch The 66th Grammy Awards Live was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Carl Weathers, “Rocky,” “Predator” Star, Dead at 76
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
“Megan’s Law” Bar From Megan Thee Stallion Sent Nicki Minaj Spiraling, X Loves The Mess
-
10 Corny Drake Lines We Simply Can’t Ignore
-
Gravesite Of Megan Thee Stallion's Mom Gets Additional Security Following Alleged Threats From Nicki's Barbz
-
Nicki Minaj Fires Off “Bigfoot” Diss At Megan Thee Stallion, X Reacts
-
Should Common Keep The Coy Act Up In Confirming His Relationship With Jennifer Hudson?
-
Teairra Mari's Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)