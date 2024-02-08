Hornets Trade Gordon Hayward To Thunder

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Oklahoma City Thunder are closing in on a deal to send Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for guard Tre Mann and forward Davis Bertans.

Due to injuries to both legs, Hayward has been out of action since December 26. There is no set date for his return to the court. In his four seasons with the Hornets, Hayward has not played in more than 50 games due to his struggles with staying healthy.

In 25 games this season, Hayward is averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

In the final year of his contract, Hayward is earning $31.5 million this year. This summer, he will be eligible for free agency.

