Hornets Trade Washington To Mavs for Curry, Williams

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks are getting P.J. Washington from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a first-round selection.

Washington, 25, has played in 44 games this season with averages of 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. With a declining yearly wage that will pay him $16.8 million in 2023–24, he is participating in the first season of a three-year, $46.5 million contract.

Williams was a crucial summer addition for the Mavericks but struggled with shooting and defense. Together with his father, Dell Curry, who covers the Charlotte Hornets as their color analyst on television, Seth Curry will return to Buzz City.

The team has now sent Gordon Hayward to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat.

