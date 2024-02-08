Brentson Buckner: Dan Morgan is a Great GM Hire Because He Genuinely Loves the Panthers

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Panthers choice to promote Dan Morgan to their GM role this offseason was one that was met with some push back. Many fans and media personalities didn’t understand why the team would go in-house to replace Scott Fitterer after the type of season that the team had with their first real roster after Matt Rhule had final personnel say in his rosters.

However, as we have gotten further away from that decision, there are some that are starting to warm up to his hire thanks to former players praising the hire. Former defensive lineman Brentson Buckner, who stopped by with the Mac & Bone Show on Thursday, is the latest to praise the move.

“Dan’s a football guy. Dan genuinely loves the Panthers. He gave his blood, sweat and tears for the team. His career was cut short because of some untimely injuries, but he never wavered. I think he’s gonna be great because I think what Carolina needs is people that love the team and love the city, not that love having a job.”

Listen to the full interview with Buck below where he dives into the 2003 Super Bowl run and be sure subscribe to the Mac & Bone Show wherever you get your podcast to hear from other players from that team, including Kevin Donnalley tomorrow.

