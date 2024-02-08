It was a busy day for the Charlotte Hornets, who were active at the trade deadline, trading away veteran Gordon Hayward, and PJ Washington, who resigned with the Hornets earlier this summer. Those moves were expected given Charlotte’s standing in the Eastern Conference, as it made sense to trade for the future. The moves may make it even harder for the Hornets to compete down the stretch, but it opens the door for more growth for Brandon Miller, who is enjoying a historic rookie season in the NBA.
The Hornets will honor former Bobcat Gerald Wallace on Saturday night, as they continue to do as good a job as any team in the NBA at honoring their past legends. Wallace, was the only Bobcat ever to make an All-Star game, before the team got their rightful name back in the mid-2010s.
Someone who knows the organization inside and out is Matt Carroll, who played for the Bobcats, and now works the team, including calling select home games on the radio. After shootaround yesterday ahead of the Toronto game, Carroll spoke with Walker Mehl, of the Wes & Walker show, as he talked about the growth he’s seen from Brandon Miller, it sets the scene for Saturday’s home game where former Bobcat Gerald Wallace will be honored, and talks about the player mentality around the trade deadline.
You can listen to the Wes & Walker Show every weekday from 12-3 PM, on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ, and the WFNZ app.
Matt Carroll Talks Brandon Miller & Gerald Wallace Night was originally published on wfnz.com
