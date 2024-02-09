K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Julius Peppers found out earlier this year that he would be heading to the College Football Hall of Fame and things got a little bit sweeter on Thursday night. In his first season on the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot, he has been selected to be part of the newest class that will be enshrined in early August.

Peppers, a nine time Pro Bowler, three time All-Pro and two time All-Decade member, finishes his career with 724 total tackles, 175.0 tackles for loss, 159.5 sacks, 52 forced fumbles, 21 fumble recoveries, 11 interceptions and 82 career pass deflections. As of his retirement, Peppers is 2nd in NFL history in tackles for loss and 4th in sacks. Peppers is also 2nd all-time behind Ron McDole in career interceptions by a defensive lineman and 2nd all-time in pass deflections by a defensive lineman behind only Jason Taylor.

On Friday, his former teammate, Kevin Donnalley, stopped by with the Mac & Bone Show and talked about the type of player and person Peppers was. “There no one like him. Just one of those rare guys that has that combination of size, speed, athleticism and he was just so smooth for his size. It looked like it was easy for him all the time and it was. I’d compare him to Bruce Smith.”

Hear Donnalley full comments on Peppers and his memories of the ‘Cardiac Cats’ run to the Super Bowl below and be sure to subscribe to the Mac & Bone Show wherever you get your podcasts.

Kevin Donnalley: There Was No One Like Julius Peppers was originally published on wfnz.com