Peace up, A-Town down! Usher just tore the 2024 Super Bowl stage up. The R&B superstar performed all of his biggest hits from Confessions, OMG, U Don’t Have to Call, & more. One song in particular caused havoc on Google. This song was ‘Yeah!’ by Usher, let us explain. Following the Super Bowl there has been a 3x search increase in Google searches for “A-Town” (according to Boardroom)

What Is “A-Town”?

Just to give context, one of Usher Raymond’s biggest hits, ‘Yeah!’ begins with the singer shouting out, “Peace up, A-Town down!”. This one right here may be for the fans who have been living under a rock but “A-Town” is a reference for Usher’s hometown Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLiens from all over the world abbreviate the city of Atlanta by saying A-Town. Referring to pretty much anything, A-Town hat (most likely a Braves fitted), A-Town boy. Watch this next pun, Usher even dropped a new song called ‘A-Town Girl’ on his latest album, ‘Back Home’. Featuring the Atlanta rising star Latto.

