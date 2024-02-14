Method Man To Host Black Women In Hollywood Awards

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s February, marking the celebration of Black History Month, followed by Women’s History Month in March. Combining these two forces is a fitting tribute.

On Thursday, March 7th, ESSENCE will host the 17th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California. The event will honor the cinematic accomplishments of Hollywood figures and will be Hosted by the renowned Method Man at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

This year’s nominees feature talented individuals such as Danielle Brooks, a Grammy award-winning actress, Halle Bailey, a six-time Grammy-nominated singer and actress, Kathryn Busby, the President of Original Programming for STARZ, and Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the acclaimed screenwriter and showrunner of All American.

Following this, ESSENCE will host the fifth annual ESSENCE Hollywood House on Friday, March 8th in Los Angeles. This event is designed for aspiring filmmakers, actors, and film enthusiasts, providing networking opportunities, mentoring, and skill-building sessions to educate and inspire the community while showcasing Black excellence. The program will include fireside chats, panel discussions, speed mentoring, and more, led by industry leaders, executives, and celebrities, offering attendees actionable plans for growth in the industry.

Los Angeles-based participants can register at ESSENCE.com/HollywoodHouse2024, while virtual attendees can watch the event live on ESSENCE.com, X, Facebook, and YouTube.